Finding Mastery
Jeremy Bailenson, Founder of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab
Jeremy Bailenson is the founding director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab and a professor at Stanford University.Jeremy studies the psychology of Virtual Reality (VR), in particular how virtual experiences lead to changes in perceptions of self and others.When I was up at his lab, he ran me through a fear-inducing protocol that completely hijacked my thinking brain. Right up my alley!In this conversation we discuss Jeremy’s path – why he was almost too early to VR over 20 years ago - and how he dealt with early rejection because of it.Jeremy shares how he prevailed to run a lab at Stanford that is leading the way for technological advancements in virtual reality.He is also the co-founder of STRIVR, a company that has integrated virtual reality into the way sports teams train their players.This is a thought provoking discussion – Jeremy was able to see the future before many of his peers and was able to do the work to carve that path.For those that are intrigued by the applications of VR, check out his new book, Experience on Demand: What Virtual Reality Is, How It Works, and What It Can Do.This episode is brought to you by Athletic Greens.Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmasterySupport for Finding Mastery also brought to you by Health IQ:Health IQ uses science & data to secure lower rates on life insurance for health conscious people including runners, cyclists, strength trainers, vegans, and more.Learn more and get a free quote at healthiq.com/findingmastery