Rugby Union Coach Stuart Lancaster on Pressure, Resiliency, Culture
This conversation is with rugby coach Stuart Lancaster.Stuart is currently coaching in Dublin, Ireland with Leinster Rugby. He was the former Head Coach of the England Rugby team from 2011-2015. Failure is something no one wants to experience but almost everyone has to go through at some point. Those on the razor's edge, those that push their own boundaries, curious to see how much they're really capable of, definitely experience those setbacks. For those performing on the world stage, those setbacks occur under a magnifying lens.Every move critiqued, scrutinized, and debated.In this conversation, Stuart opens up to us and shares a tough moment in his life that he could have let define him.Stuart had an impressive rise to head coach of the English Rugby team only to experience some unfortunate shortcomings during the 2015 World Cup, which was hosted on their home soil.Stuart was let go soon there after.Stuart takes us through the pressure he felt in the lead up to the games and what he felt what wrong.He has some incredible insight on building culture, developing resiliency, and becoming a better leader of men and ultimately becoming a better man himself.Stuart has lived his life on the edge – seizing opportunities when they come his way – and I hope this conversation makes you think about what you're willing to risk.What scares you the most?Where does pressure come from for you? What type of value system guides your thoughts?These are some great things to think about as we head into the New Year.