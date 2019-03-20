Finding Mastery
Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner on Courage, Servant Leadership, Imagery
This conversation is with Ray Conner, who was responsible for running America's largest manufacturing export, Boeing.If you're not familiar with the company, you've likely put your life in their hands (if you've been in an airplane).Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems.Ray is the Vice Chairman of The Boeing Company, and a member of the Boeing Executive Council.We met when he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer.Ray earned his stripes at Boeing - he started as a mechanic long before realizing his vision of becoming CEO.How does that happen?While Ray struggled in school, one of his high school coaches taught him the value of goal-setting, self-talk, and visualization which helped pave the way for his future endeavors.Ray became focused on who he wanted to be as a person, rather than what he wanted to do for work and that shaped his personal value system that he still maintains to this day.We explore the core principles and practices that guided him which includes being a leader who serves others first and having the courage to do what's right, especially when it's not popular or easy.I hope this conversation reminds you, or reinforces for you, what it's like to lead with other's well being in mind.