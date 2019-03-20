Finding Mastery
Author Robert Rabbin on Fighting Cancer, Curiosity, Authenticity
In January 2012, Robert Rabbin was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and told he had a few months to live. However, in keeping with his contrarian nature, he took a non-conventional path.Robert began his professional journey in 1985, after spending 10 years living and working with meditation master Swami Muktananda in India.Long before then he was on a pursuit – a pursuit to understand the “why”.The questioning and the wondering, has been the signature characteristic of his life.Who am I? What is my purpose? What is real?At 11 years of age Robert asked himself those 3 questions and has been on a relentless journey to answer them ever since.The spirit of inquiry, wondering, and curiosity has allowed him to go deeper and further than most people – deeper than those that accept a preexisting condition of knowledge.In this conversation we take a deep dive into mindfulness and the meaning of a “thought stream.”We discuss why words and language can be insufficient when it comes to truly understanding what is transpiring as an experience of being "here now."Robert shares how listening deeply without projection, allowing space to be playful, and removing ego are all at the center of what has made him successful.Robert has developed an international reputation as a brilliant speaker and public speaking guru, as well as a distinguished self-awareness facilitator and leadership advisor.He's an author: Two of his books that I've appreciated are: The 5 Principles of Authentic Living, and Speak Truthfully.I hope this conversation drives you to think just a bit deeper and get curious about who you really are.