Finding Mastery
Microsoft EVP Judson Althoff on Striving for Excellence and Finding Balance
Judson Althoff is executive vice president of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business organization.He leads the company’s commercial business strategy and over 40k people across the globe in a whole range of functions that need to work closely together in one coherent team for a company in the midst of digitally transforming itself with it’s customers.Leading that many people who have to work that closely is in itself intriguing. Doing that while being part of a leadership team engaged in one of the most significant shifts in how technology is sold and consumed is another.This conversation is about continuously striving for self-improvement and Judson’s insatiable inner drive to help others reach their potential.It’s about continuously striving for excellence, but not at the cost of hurting relationships with loved ones.We discuss how difficult but important finding balance is and the ways in which mindfulness and an investing in recovery practices can be of help.We talk about what it means to be a leader and what Judson looks for in others when trying to help others unlock their potential.We get into what the word “excellence” really means and the factors that motivate him.If you're hungry to understand the intersection between you chipping all in in particular craft yet at the same time – are searching for deep meaningful relationships with family and friends – this conversation is for you.My hope is that Judson’s willingness to be open, to share from his heart and his head will inspire you to do the same for others.