



Finding Mastery

English Cricketer Alec Stewart on Authenticity, Work Ethic, and Vision

In these conversations, it's my intent to really dig, relentlessly dig, to work to understand the truth. The truth of the nature of the conversation, but also the truth of the person.And opening up is challenging - it's a really hard thing to do, as many of us can recognize, to be authentic and to be vulnerable. But in this conversation with Alec Stewart, it just worked and it was a pleasure.Alec is a former English cricketer, a right-handed batsman-wicketkeeper and former captain of the England cricket team.He is the second most capped English cricketer of all time in Test matches and 3rd most capped in One Day Internationals (ODIs), having played in 133 Tests and 170 ODIs.He's got a storied tradition and an incredible body of work.Alec now acts as an executive director of Surrey, one of eighteen first-class county clubs within the domestic cricket structure of England and Wales.This conversation is about enjoyment for relentless hard word and appreciation for the way it feels.It’s about setting a vision and having the confidence to pursue it.Alec gives it his best shot with anything he does whether it’s training for his sport or washing his car – it all matters to him.Some people have a hard time articulating their philosophy but Alec’s is quite clear – how can you be your best if you don’t do everything to the best of your ability.He’s got a knack for always wanting to achieve more and doesn’t believe it’s possible without the proper preparation for whatever the task is at hand.And so this is a human being that has excelled on the world stage, that is talking about how he loves the relentless work to get better and how important preparation is.You know we've heard this story before but it's so unique when it comes from one of the best in the world.It feels like lightning in a bottle -- he's authentically himself in so many moments and I think you just feel that in this conversation.Special thanks to Dean Riddle who made this conversation possible while I was overseas on a trip geared towards harvesting knowledge from world class performers, thinkers, and doers.“Whatever you do, make sure you do it to the best of your ability.”And lastly please help support Finding Mastery so we can continue to produce weekly content for you! Donate here!