My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Podcast / Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
In Remembrance: Tottenham U23 Coach Ugo Ehiogu
This conversation is with Ugo Ehiogu, whom I just met in Great Britain. He was a former English professional footballer. If you're in the states you would call him a soccer player. He had a long career- from 1989 to 2009 and at the time I met him he was the coach of the Tottenham Hotspur under-23 team. Ugo had this inner brilliance, this humility and thoughtfulness that was apparent right from the first interaction. It was the handshake and the eye contact that gave it away. It was the combination of the way that he carried himself with the words that he chose and maybe even more striking was the care that he took to choose the words to find the most authentic way to express what he's come to understand. Ugo and I were not able to finish this conversation and it's heartbreaking. It's for two reasons. The first made sense. He needed to run out onto the field and begin his coaching for his under-23 team. The second reason is harder to process. Ugo passed away at the age of 44 before we were able to reconnect. And I think probably a lot of people would say before they were able to reconnect with him, which is the tragic part of it. I can only imagine what it's like for his wife, his family, and his children. And so with the highest regard for the man that I briefly met and condolences to his family, I did as much reading as I possibly could to understand his life and his death. So many of the people that commented on who he is -- players and coaches and friends -- described him as a great player and a wonderful human. I feel fortunate to have had this conversation and to have had a brief interaction with him and I'm honored to be able to celebrate his genius. It did come through in the short time that we spent together. Thank you Ugo for the time that we spent sharing your insights and reminding us all of how important it is to love.
Play
Title
Episode 177: Brenda Tracy, Survivor & Activist
Episode 176: The Process: The Finale (Ep. 7)
Episode 175: Dr. Stephen Rollnick, Motivational Interviewing Co-Founder
Episode 174: Cliff Avril, Retired NFL Defensive End
Episode 173: Kevin Harlan, Sports Play By Play Announcer
Episode 172: Soren Gordhamer, Wisdom 2.0 Founder and Host
Episode 171: Dr. John Berardi, Precision Nutrition Co-Founder
Episode 170: Matt Brady, Retired U.S. Army Major
Episode 169: Suzy Whaley, PGA of America President
Episode 168: Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors Head Coach
Episode 167: Kevin Carroll, Author, Speaker, Creative Catalyst
Episode 166: Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank CEO and Group Managing Director
Episode 165: Scott Kriens, 1440 Multiversity Co-Founder
Episode 164: Annabel Anderson, 5x SUP World Champion
Episode 163: Brian Mackenzie, Human Performance Specialist
Episode 162: Dr. John Ratey, Neuropsychiatry Expert
Episode 161: Bobbi Brown, Beauty Industry Titan
Episode 160: Forrest Griffin, UFC Hall of Famer
Episode 159: The Process:  Getting Company Culture Right (Ep.6)
Episode 158: Brendan Kane, Business and Digital Growth Strategist
Episode 157: Marty Callner, Award-Winning Filmmaker
Episode 156: Dr. Brené Brown, Research Professor and Author  
Episode 155: John Brenkus, Producer, Director, TV Personality
Episode 154: Dr. Daniel Chao, Halo Neuroscience Co-Founder
Episode 153: John Donovan, AT&T Communications CEO
Episode 152: Matt Jacobson, Facebook Head of Market Development
Episode 151: Michael Murphy, Co-Founder of the Esalen Institute
Episode 150: Javier Gómez, Champion Triathlete
Episode 149: Dr. Mark Goulston, Suicide Prevention Expert
Episode 148: Mark Healey, Professional Big Wave Surfer/Waterman

All Series

The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.