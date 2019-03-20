Finding Mastery
Part 1: Journalist Cal Fussman on Questions, Storytelling, Adventure
This conversation, just like Cal Fussman, gets better as it goes. I really enjoy the conversations, that at the end, I walk away saying, man I'd love to spend more time him/her….This was one of those conversations. He's known for his skill of asking great questions -- yet his talent of storytelling is world class. Questions are to illicit responses and engagement -- and -- there is so much more beneath the surface of an answer -- body gestures, emotions, hints of motivation, and ultimately, snips of the framework that the person is working to share how they understand the world (and people). It's all in there -- does the responder orientate to protect, to embrace…..to explore, to have fun? And -- Cal takes that understanding to the next level by doing it artistically through storytelling. We all have a story -- thousands of stories. Cal pulls back the curtain to share his -- and the challenge is set for us all to become better at asking questions to learn other's stories -- and -- to become thoughtful on how we share our own stories with people who are thoughtful -- caring -- interested -- enough to offer their time and attention. This is a two part episode -- it's too good, way to good to cram. When you listen to Cal's stories, listen for the framework, for the stuff underneath the surface -- and -- also see if you can listen to how he constructs his stories. We also talk about the art of interrupting others -- during storytelling -- He doesn't -- I do, and we have fun with it (and if you've ever wondered why I purposefully interrupt folks -- it's all by design, and we talk about it just a bit in this conversation).