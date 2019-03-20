My Queue

Podcast / Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
Singer-Songwriter Jewel on Music, Insight, Community (ft. Wisdom 2.0's Soren Gordhamer)
This conversation is with Soren Gordhamer and singer-songwriter, Jewel. This week’s podcast is a bit unique. It’s with singer-songwriter Jewel and also features a guest appearance from Wisdom 2.0 founder Soren Gordhamer. Soren’s brought tech leaders and wisdom leaders together to have a deep exchange of ideas and practices with one purpose: how to better impact the living and working environments for us and maybe the next generation. If you're not familiar with Wisdom 2.0, I encourage you to go check it out. Their next conference is in San Francisco from February 17-19. This conversation is primarily about Jewel - her path, her insights and where her music comes from. Jewel’s path is completely her own, yet at the same time, just like yours, just like mine, just like so many of us. She touches on universal concepts and principles that cut across humanity, that cut across all people. It's the deeper calling to belong to love, to touch our own potential and humanity, to adjust to the difficult and stay true to what authenticity means. To me that is a fundamental skill and approach to life, that is right at the center of what she's about. Her courage is demonstrated by her willingness to look within and not turn away from what is painful and dark --and there lies the spring from where her truth is expressed -- and -- in return the music, the movements, the words, and thoughts that come together to form beauty. I hope that comes across in this conversation. As a reminder these conversations are long form. There's no way to hack or shortcut the insights that people have worked their entire life to try to understand. There are no shortcuts for this and so the there should be no short cuts for the learning either. We want to be proficient, we want to be as expedient as we can possibly be in learning, but at the same time let’s embrace the long form and the watering of ideas, knowing that there's so much more to still unpack. In this conversation, we jump into why fear is a “thief.” Isn't that a cool word for fear? We also discuss doing the hard work to figure out who you truly are, what forgiveness means to Jewel, and why perfectionism has been an inhibitor to mastery or her. I want to share this idea one more time with you guys that: “every day is an opportunity to create a living masterpiece.” This conversation pulls on that thread like you wouldn't believe. So together hopefully we can make this commitment to carve our unique paths with some fuel and some fire and just really get after it in life.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.