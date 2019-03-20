Finding Mastery
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood on Purpose and Progression
Amy Hood is currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Microsoft Corporation — whose corporate mission is: "Empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more." This conversation is so good. It's about so much more than her professional accolades and she's got them: Harvard MBA, undergraduate degree from Duke in economics, being listed at the #44 spot on the Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list. This conversation is about her commitment to a full life experience, in all of her roles as a woman — as a mom, a wife, a sister, a daughter, a global citizen — and of course as the CFO of one the most influential technology companies in the world, Microsoft. If you've ever thought, I'm not sure I can do "that" — whatever "that" is in your life — because you're too far down the tracks, or you're not sure how to manage something new — or how to make difficult decisions about work/life engagement — or how to not become consumed with chasing outcomes (while at the same time having world-class outcomes as a by product) — or how to help others grow — I think you're going to love this conversation.