Finding Mastery
Michael Gervais: State of Finding Mastery
Michael Gervais holds a "State of Finding Mastery" to distill some insights from the podcast so far and explain what's he's excited for going forward.
|Title
|Episode 177: Brenda Tracy, Survivor & Activist
|Episode 176: The Process: The Finale (Ep. 7)
|Episode 175: Dr. Stephen Rollnick, Motivational Interviewing Co-Founder
|Episode 174: Cliff Avril, Retired NFL Defensive End
|Episode 173: Kevin Harlan, Sports Play By Play Announcer
|Episode 172: Soren Gordhamer, Wisdom 2.0 Founder and Host
|Episode 171: Dr. John Berardi, Precision Nutrition Co-Founder
|Episode 170: Matt Brady, Retired U.S. Army Major
|Episode 169: Suzy Whaley, PGA of America President
|Episode 168: Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors Head Coach
|Episode 167: Kevin Carroll, Author, Speaker, Creative Catalyst
|Episode 166: Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank CEO and Group Managing Director
|Episode 165: Scott Kriens, 1440 Multiversity Co-Founder
|Episode 164: Annabel Anderson, 5x SUP World Champion
|Episode 163: Brian Mackenzie, Human Performance Specialist
|Episode 162: Dr. John Ratey, Neuropsychiatry Expert
|Episode 161: Bobbi Brown, Beauty Industry Titan
|Episode 160: Forrest Griffin, UFC Hall of Famer
|Episode 159: The Process: Getting Company Culture Right (Ep.6)
|Episode 158: Brendan Kane, Business and Digital Growth Strategist
|Episode 157: Marty Callner, Award-Winning Filmmaker
|Episode 156: Dr. Brené Brown, Research Professor and Author
|Episode 155: John Brenkus, Producer, Director, TV Personality
|Episode 154: Dr. Daniel Chao, Halo Neuroscience Co-Founder
|Episode 153: John Donovan, AT&T Communications CEO
|Episode 152: Matt Jacobson, Facebook Head of Market Development
|Episode 151: Michael Murphy, Co-Founder of the Esalen Institute
|Episode 150: Javier Gómez, Champion Triathlete
|Episode 149: Dr. Mark Goulston, Suicide Prevention Expert
|Episode 148: Mark Healey, Professional Big Wave Surfer/Waterman
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.