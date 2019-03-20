Finding Mastery
Luke Tyburski: Endurance Adventurer
Luke Tyburski has designed the past three years of his life to push the limits of what “we” think to be possible. He’s designed an event to test his mental and physical skills over the course of 12 days, which has been named the Ultimate Triathlon. He’s trained for it for 3 and half years. On October 20, Luke will be taking on a never before attempted challenge- a 1250 miles in 12 day swim, cycle, and run adventure from Morocco to Monaco; The Ultimate Triathlon. Show Notes: 8:15: Life as a journeyman in soccer 12:41: Reasoning for doing the ultimate triathlon "Once I've made up my mind that I'm going to do something, that's it, I'm like a steamroller, I just go for it and do everything I need to do to be able to achieve that." 15:44 24:15: Why he feels what he is doing just needs to be done "During endurance sports...your legs and bodies and shoulders are always going to be in pain...but for me, it's...being comfortable with being uncomfortable" 25:54 28:54: Finding the limits and why he wants people to join him on his journey "I think it's less about the miles and more about the challenge and finding the limits" 28:54 30:43: Most difficult moment in his life 37:03: Seeing where his best fit in with others 48:40: One phrase that governs his life 54:38: Dealing with his inner critic 1:04:06: Importance of mindset and mental skills in completing his journey 1:09:19: Defining success "[Success is] being happy knowing that you've done everything you can do" 1:09:25 1:14:12: Defining mastery