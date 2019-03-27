Finding Mastery
Andy Petranek, Whole Life Challenge Co-Founder
This week's conversation is with Andy Petranek, the co-founder of the Whole Life Challenge.Andy is also a Marine Gulf War veteran and was the oldest participant, at 43, to qualify for the 2009 CrossFit Games.He's participated in dozens of adventure races that have varied in length from three hours to seven days, and became known for his ability to navigate in the wilderness, carry heavy loads, get through obstacles quickly, and persevere in even the worst conditions.He created the Whole Life Challenge to help people manage real-life challenges; commitments to work and family, time constraints, sleep issues, and stress.The Challenge is a gamified and community-based initiative to help people stay committed to make better choices each day, outside of the gym, where it really matters.It grew from 150 players in 2011 to over 22,000 worldwide in 2017.Now a small, successful start-up company, it has been responsible for changing the fitness, health, confidence, and lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the world.Andy loves to work on developing and improving himself — physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I think you'll find it interesting to learn exactly why that drives him.