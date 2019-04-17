Finding Mastery
Dr. Tim Brown, IntelliSkin Founder/Creator
This week’s conversation is with Dr. Tim Brown, the inventor of IntelliSkin.Tim grew to understand his future creation while working as the medical director on the ASP (association of surfing professionals) and the AVP (association of volleyball professionals) during the 1980’s.As an early innovator in functional taping, he developed a hybrid kinesiology technique known as SPRT (Specific Proprioceptive Response Taping).Used on athletes from Olympians to NFL players, the technique quickly became a staple in the athletic world as it allowed athletes to function at a higher level.Tim’s instinctive techniques got athletes asking for taping remedies so often, that he needed something that could do the job when he wasn’t there.Many late nights of trial and error using remnants of old wetsuits and rash guards, he devised a wearable technology that mimicked his taping technique.Tim’s goal was to take what he had learned in designing and come up with a comfortable, Smart Compression shirt that would clinically improve posture and spinal alignment for everyone, whether you’re an elite athlete or a weekend warrior.I wanted to talk with Tim because not only does he have an incredible understanding of the proper function for the human body (both for professionals, as well as, for the rest of us), but also to get inside the mind of an disruptive product innovator.Tim believes the paradigm for fitness is broken and it starts with getting posture right.This episode is brought to you by:Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens has a new podcast called "Inspiring Lives." I hope you'll check it out! I was recently a guest on their podcast!Receive a free 20-count travel pack of Athletic Greens (valued at $99) with any purchase!Claim here: athleticgreens.com/findingmastery