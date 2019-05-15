Finding Mastery
Jake Olson, Speaker, Entrepreneur, and Athlete
This week's conversation is with Jake Olson, an entrepreneur, athlete, speaker and most recently a graduate at the University of Southern California.When Jake was 8 months old, he was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, retinoblastoma. The disease claimed his left eye at 10 months old and in November 2009, Jake lost his right eye after battling the cancer for 12 years.He has used his experience to inspire and motivate others by authoring two books, creating a non-profit foundation to help visually impaired children and support cancer research and by sharing his story openly as a motivational speaker.Jake is also a life-long USC football fan.While in high school he learned to long snap and was the starting long snapper for his team his junior and senior year.After being accepted to USC, he was offered a walk on spot with the USC football team and had his first opportunity to snap in a live collegiate game on September 2, 2017 and was named the Pac-12 special teams player of the week.On May 19, he'll be participating in the 7th Annual Tour de Pier in Manhattan Beach, raising money for cancer research around the globe and psycho-social support for families battling the disease in the South Bay.You can learn more at TourdePier.com.