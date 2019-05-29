Finding Mastery
Abby Wambach, Olympian, Activist, Author
This week's conversation is with Abby Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA World Cup Champion, and the highest all-time international goal scorer for male and female soccer players.She is an activist for equality and inclusion, and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller WOLFPACK as well as the New York Times bestseller Forward: A Memoir.Abby is co-founder of Wolfpack Endeavor, a training program that is revolutionizing leadership development for women in the workplace and beyond.She also sits on the board of Together Rising, an all-women led nonprofit organization that has revolutionized grassroots philanthropy by raising over $16 million for women, families, and children in crisis.In this conversation we discussion everything from what drove Abby to be great, how she's adjusted to life after soccer, and why she cares so deeply about creating a equal playing field for everyone.