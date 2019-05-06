Finding Mastery
Akshay Nanavati, Marine Corps Veteran
This week's conversation is Akshay Nanavati, a Marine Corps Veteran, endurance athlete, philanthropist and creator of Fearvana.After overcoming drug addiction, PTSD and depression from fighting the war in Iraq with the US Marines, and alcoholism that pushed him to the brink of suicide, Akshay has since built a global business, run ultramarathons, and explored the most hostile environments on the planet, from mountains to caves to polar icecaps.Combining his life experience with years of research in neuroscience, psychology and spirituality, he wrote a book called "Fearvana: The Revolutionary Science of How to Turn Fear Into Health, Wealth and Happiness."About the book, the Dalai Lama said "Fearvana inspires us to look beyond our own agonizing experiences and find the positive side of our lives."He is now on a mission to turn Fearvana into a global movement to help others build a positive relationship with suffering.