Finding Mastery
Jonathan Neman, sweetgreen Co-Founder and CEO
This week's conversation is with Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder & CEO of sweetgreen, the destination for simple, seasonal, healthy real food.Jonathan and his co-founders Nathaniel Ru and Nicolas Jammet started sweetgreen in 2007, opening their first location in Georgetown, DC, just three months out of college.The mission driven brand's strong food ethos, embodiment of passion and purpose, tech-forward thinking and investment in local communities has enabled sweetgreen to disrupt the fast casual space and grow into a national brand with over 90 locations.Jonathan passionately believes in the democratization of real food - it should be convenient and accessible to everyone, which is why sweetgreen is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.He has been recognized as a key innovator in food and business, named to Fast Company's "50 Most Innovative Companies", Inc's "30 Under 30", Forbes' "30 Under 30" and Food & Wine's "40 Big Food Thinkers 40 and Under," among other accolades.I wanted to speak with Jonathan because I went to his restaurant in New York City, loved the vibe.I wanted to understand how it was built and sure enough, you'll get a feel for just how thoughtfully they've curated their business.