Finding Mastery
Georges St-Pierre, UFC Legend and Two Division Champion
This week’s conversation is with Georges "Rush" St-Pierre, also known as “GSP,” a Canadian professional mixed martial artist and UFC world champion who holds black belts in both Kyokushin karate and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.Georges is recognized as one of the planet's best pound-for-pound MMA fighters and all around athlete.He retired from the sport on December 13, 2013, holding the UFC record for most wins in title bouts.Georges then returned to the octagon after a four-year layoff, on November 4, 2017 at UFC 217 in New York City, where he defeated Michael Bisping by submission in the third round to win the UFC Middleweight Championship title, becoming the fourth fighter in the history of the organization to be a multi-division champion.On December 7, 2017, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Georges vacated his UFC middleweight title and officially announced his retirement from professional MMA competition on February 21, 2019.I found this conversation fascinating and I think you’ll be surprised to learn that while Georges may arguably be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, he actually doesn’t really like to fight.Wild.Georges also shares why the key to his sustained success is also the same thing that drove him into retirement.--------------Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!Click here for all links and codes to take advantage of deals from our partners.