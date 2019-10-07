Dr. Matthew Walker, Professor and Sleep Expert

Annabel Anderson, 5x SUP World Champion

This week's conversation is with Annabel Anderson, the world #1 female SUP athlete from 2012-2017.Annabel has won the biggest titles in the sport of stand up paddling multiple times – She's a 5x world champion, has beaten the best men in the sport, and orchestrated the campaign that resulted for equal pay and opportunities for female athletes globally.She is also an elite cyclist & mountain biker, skier, sailor, and surfer.If there was ever anyone who lived up to the moniker of versatile – Annabel Anderson is it.Career ending injuries curtailed a promising ski racing and triathlon career as a young athlete resulting in 11 major surgeries by the age of 24.Versatility, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit for marginal gains became common themes.But maybe the greatest challenge lies yet. This past year, she's had multiple freak accidents resulting in an extremely broken body. The challenge is now to return to normal function and to face what ever the next chapter holds.This conversation cuts right to the center of how Annabel became the person she is today and what's been behind her success.It's not everyday we get to hear from someone who's won as much as Annabel and I think you'll be interested to learn her views on it:In Annabel's words:"Winning is really fun the first or second time and then it becomes normal, and then it becomes expected. How do you raise and elevate and deal with the internal pressure and the expectations of others? When winning becomes the one dependent it's not exactly a great game to be playing. It has a finite end."I can't wait for you to learn from Annabel.