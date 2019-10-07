My Queue

Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
Finding Mastery
Dr. Matthew Walker, Professor and Sleep Expert
This week’s conversation is with Matthew Walker, a Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and Director of the Center for Human Sleep Science.He is also the lead sleep scientist at Google.Matthew has received numerous funding awards from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, and is a Kavli Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences.His research examines the impact of sleep on human health and disease.Matthew is also the author of the International Bestseller, Why We Sleep, which has sold over 1½ million copies worldwide, having been translated into 34 different languages.In this conversation, we focus specifically on Matthew’s deep body of knowledge when it comes to sleep.I wanted to dig deep and better understand the nuances of sleep… how does it impact our overall health, how can we sleep better, and what can you do if you feel like your suffering from a sleep related disease.As I’ve mentioned previously, gone are the days in professional sport and business where it’s cool to brag about how little sleep you’re functioning off of and I hope this further brings to light how critical sleep is for just about every facet of life. --------------Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!Click here for all links and codes to take advantage of deals from our partners.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.