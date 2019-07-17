Finding Mastery
Bethany Hamilton, Professional Surfer and Shark Attack Survivor
This week's conversation is with Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer and shark attack survivor.Bethany has become a source of inspiration to millions through her story of determination, faith, and hope.At the age of 13, Bethany lost her left arm to a 14-foot tiger shark, which seemed to end her career as a rising surf star.One month after the attack, Bethany returned to the water and within two years had won her first national title.Think about that for a second. She was back in the water within a month!We all experience trauma -- some on a greater scale than others, but what's special about Bethany is her response to that trauma -- and that's why I wanted to talk to her.In 2007, Bethany realized her dream of surfing professionally and since then, her story has been told in a New York Times best selling autobiography and in the 2011 film, Soul Surfer.Bethany's latest project, Unstoppable, a surf documentary showcasing her career is in theatres now and I highly recommend checking it out!