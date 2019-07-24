Finding Mastery
Jermaine Jones, German-American Soccer Player
This week's conversation is with Jermaine Jones, a German-American soccer player who played as a defensive midfielder for most of his career.Born in Frankfurt, Germany to an American father and German mother, he came up through the German club system and represented Germany at the U21 and senior level.He later filed for a switch to the United States making his debut in 2010 and played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.Playing in multiple countries has given Jermaine a unique perspective on what makes a great soccer player and that's something we touch on in this conversation.What is it that makes the rest of the world more competitive than the United States when it comes to Men's soccer?Jermaine believes it comes to down to embracing pressure and being resilient.This is one of the reason's he recently started up Define Sports and Entertainment Agency, focused on developing American soccer talentJermaine is real, he's got an edge, and I think that stands out in this conversation.In Jermaine's words: "I just want to be myself. I don't want to switch, I don't want to change for anybody. I want to be myself, I want to be respected, I want to give people the respect they deserve ... to treat them how I want to be treated."