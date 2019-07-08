Finding Mastery
DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love, NBA Stars on Mental Health
This week's conversation is with NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love and it's unique.It comes from a live panel we did at Aspen Ideas Festival a few weeks back.Presented by the Aspen Institute in partnership with The Atlantic, the Aspen Ideas Festival is the nation's premier, public gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to present and discuss the ideas and issues that both shape our lives and challenge our times.I was invited to host a panel on mental health in sports.Earlier this year, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs, each publicly discussed their challenges with mental and emotional well-being.Their honesty started a national conversation about breaking through the stigma and fear of openly discussing mental health issues in professional sports.In this very personal conversation, the superstar athletes share their experiences with anxiety, depression, and loneliness.What they reveal about mental health actually reveals much about their mental strength.I hope this is only the beginning of an era where athletes and for that matter anyone – across any walk of life – has the courage to be vulnerable and have those difficult conversations.