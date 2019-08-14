Finding Mastery
Nolan Bushnell, Creator of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese
This week's conversation is with inventor and entrepreneur Nolan Bushnell.In 1972 Nolan Bushnell created an industry when he founded Atari and gave the world Pong, the first blockbuster video game.Today his design credo—that games should be "easy to learn and difficult to master"—is inspiring a new generation of developers.A prolific entrepreneur, Bushnell has started more than 20 companies, including Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theater, Catalyst Technologies, the first Silicon Valley incubator, and Etak, the first in-car navigation system.In the process, he pioneered many of the workplace innovations that have made Silicon Valley a long- standing magnet for creative talent.Bushnell was the first and only person ever to hire Steve Jobs, which he details in his 2013 book, Finding the Next Steve Jobs.His latest startups are ModalVR, which offers wireless, multiplayer VR entertainment systems for turn-key commercial use, and X2 Games, an independent game publisher focused on Blockchain Technology.A true icon of the digital revolution, Bushnell was named one of "50 People Who Changed America" by Newsweek.Currently a biopic about Bushnell, tentatively titled "Atari", was acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio's production company and is in pre- production.Nolan is an absolute legend and I can't wait for you to learn from him.