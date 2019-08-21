Finding Mastery
Jemele Hill, Senior Staff Writer for The Atlantic
This week's conversation is with Emmy Award winning journalist, Jemele Hill.Jemele is the co-founder of Lodge Freeway Media and a Senior Staff writer for The Atlantic.She was previously the chief correspondent and senior columnist for The Undefeated, ESPN's content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture.Prior to joining The Undefeated, Jemele co-anchored SportsCenter with Michael Smith.In August 2018, the National Association of Black Journalist awarded Jemele with Journalist of the Year Award and in July 2016, Jemele participated in The President and the People: A National Conversation – a one-hour town hall with President Barack Obama on race relations, justice, policing and equality.Jemele also recently debuted a new podcast on Spotify, called Jemele Hill is Unbothered.Unbothered explores the news of the day and the intersectionality between the worlds of sports, politics, music, identity and culture.In this conversation we touched on so many important topics – everything from courage, vulnerability, and honesty to why this world could use more empathy.I loved getting a chance to sit down with Jemele and think you'll feel the same way after hearing her story.