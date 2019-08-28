Finding Mastery
Meb Keflezighi, Long Distance Runner
This week’s conversation is with Meb Keflezighi, the only runner in history to win the Boston Marathon, the New York City Marathon and an Olympic medal.Known all over the world by his first name, Meb is a four-time Olympian and history’s oldest marathoner to qualify for the US Olympic team.Meb was born in the East African nation of Eritrea, a beautiful land torn by war at the time of his birth.He arrived in Southern California at age 12 without knowing a word of English.Through running, Meb attracted national attention and earned a scholarship to UCLA, where he won four NCAA titles.The crowning moment of Meb’s career came on April 21, 2014 at the Boston Marathon.One year after bombs detonated at the finish line, Meb won the race in a stunning and unexpected fashion.His patriotic victory - the first for an American man since 1983 - sparked an avalanche of media and celebration. President Barack Obama placed a phone call to Meb hours after the race.Today, Meb is Runner’s World Magazine’s“Most Influential Person In Running.”What becomes apparent in this conversation is how clear Meb is – both the way he organizes his thoughts and his framework for living.We touch on the importance of gratitude, hard work, clear goals, embracing challenges, and his spiritual framework. ------Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!Click here for all links and codes to take advantage of deals from our partners.