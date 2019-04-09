Finding Mastery
Tero Isokauppila, Four Sigmatic Founder
This week's conversation is with Tero Isokauppila, the founder of Four Sigmatic, a wellness company helping people nourish their bodies inside and out.Tero grew up in Finland working on his family's farm.He earned a degree in Chemistry, Business, and a Certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition at Cornell.I'm stoked to be partnered with Tero and Four Sigmatic and I think you'll see why in this podcast-- I can honestly say this was one of the more unique conversations I've had since we fired up Finding Mastery.I wanted to learn more about the impact mushrooms have on overall wellness but this conversation ended up being so much more than that.This conversation is about the process of self-discovery: how Tero invested countless years of his life working to better understand who he is and what he values most – and how you can apply those same lessons to your own life.Tero's core values are: wisdom, connection, purpose, and time, but he didn't know them right away.He did the hard work and is still working on it today.I hope this conversation inspires you to do the same.