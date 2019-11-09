Finding Mastery
Episode 202: Katie Zaferes, #1 Triathlete in The World
This week's conversation is with 2016 Olympian Katie Zaferes, the #1 ranked triathlete in the world.Katie recently captured her first ITU World Triathlon Series title.The world title is years in the making for Katie, who finished fifth in the ITU World Triathlon Series in 2015, fourth in 2016, third in 2017 and second in 2018. A native of Hampstead, Maryland, Katie began her career as a cross country and track and field athlete in high school.Katie competed in track and field and cross country at Syracuse University, where she qualified for the NCAA Division 1 Championships in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.Upon graduation in 2012, she entered USA Triathlon's Collegiate Recruitment Program, which became the start of her professional triathlon career.In recognition of Katie's ascent, USA Triathlon named her its 2017 and 2018 "Women's Triathlete of the Year."Katie now has her sights set on qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games.In this conversation we discuss how she's approaching the upcoming Games differently than her first appearance in 2016 – getting the results she covets while still finding joy in what she's doing.