Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon on The Essence of Becoming

This week’s conversation is with Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon, a former university professor and researcher who now designs curriculum for Precision Nutrition.She focuses on helping people make meaningful change through the Precision Nutrition Coaching and coaching Certification programs.Krista is also the author or co-author of several books, with the latest being Why Me Want Eat: Fixing Your Food Fuckedupitude.Krista likes to think of nutrition coaching as this pathway into a larger life project of being a human being, so while her expertise may lie in nutrition, this conversation is about so much more than that.It’s about the essence of becoming… how she came to better understand herself through her own journey and why she now is focused on helping others do the same.Krista believes it all centers around the stories we tell ourselves.In her words, “The mind is a jail built out of bullshit. I’ve seen the pain that stories can cause. If you look around you and you think about the people in your life or even the things that happen in the world, you can see that so many things occur because people are deep in their stories, and don't realize that they are stories.”I couldn’t agree more and I think you’ll be amazed at Krista’s insights and perspective on what really matters in life.----Please support our partners!We're able to keep growing and creating content for YOU because of their support. We believe in their mission and would appreciate you supporting them in return!!To take advantage of deals from our partners, head to https://www.findingmastery.net/partners where you'll find all discount links and codes mentioned in the podcast.
