Finding Mastery
Apolo Ohno on Competition, Olympic Greatness, and Transitions
This week's conversation is with Apolo Anton-Ohno, an eight time Winter Olympics Medalist and a flat out legend in short track speed skating. .With two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, Apolo is the most decorated American Olympian at the Winter Olympics.Apolo remains involved in the Olympic movement as an ambassador to the Olympic Games, the Special Olympics, and also serves as a broadcaster for NBC.In addition, he is on the 2026/2030 Winter Olympic bid committee for Salt Lake City, Utah & involved with the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.Apolo is also a New York Times best-selling author.He's currently writing a new book on his transition from the Olympic spotlight into "real life," covering his challenges, failures, and triumphs.And we definitely touch on transition in this conversation.Apolo is a dominant competitor and we unpack where that came from, how it played a role in his Olympic success, and how he's had to adjust in his post-speed skating life.This is a candid conversation – I think you'll really appreciate Apolo's willingness to explore intimate topics and hold nothing back.