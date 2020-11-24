Episode 41: The First Human to Travel to the Bottom of Every Ocean

Episode 40: Dan Aykroyd: The Funny Business of Serious Vodka

Episode 39: Food Network Star Carla Hall: 'My Career Is Based on a Dare'

Episode 38: Mastodon Drummer Brann Dailor Is Quite Loud

Episode 37: Pro Wrestler Cody Rhodes Is Nice!

Episode 36: Bethenny Frankel: ‘I Had to Learn to Be a Gangster’

Episode 35: How Suzanne Somers Squeezed a Fortune Out of ThighMaster

Episode 34: Erin Andrews Is Learning to Be Patient!

Episode 33: Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley

Episode 32: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Turning Zoom Dread on Its Head

Episode 31: Soledad O'Brien Is Very Busy

Episode 30: Soccer Legend Abby Wambach

Episode 29: Shark Week Survival Tip: "Try Not to Act Like Prey"

Episode 28: Chef Michael Chernow: Meatballs and Mayhem in the Kitchen

Episode 27: Getting Dirty With Mike Rowe

Episode 26: Max Greenfield Knows the Life of a Dad Is Insane and Wants to Help

Episode 25: The Dino Cowboy: He Stopped Herding Cattle to Hunt T. Rexes

Episode 24: Diesel Brothers: Big Trucks, Big Beards and Big Fun

Episode 23: ESPN's Jay Williams Talks Pro Sports and Race in America

Episode 22: The Vet Life' Veterinarians: Happy Dogs, Happy Poops

Episode 21: Explorer Colin O'Brady On Achieving the Impossible

Episode 20: Comedian Tom Shillue: The Power of Realizing Nobody Cares!

Episode 19: How MICK Spun Records for LeBron, Prince and Michelle Obama and Built His Own Branding Biz

Episode 18: Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Make Something Great With Other People

Episode 17: The Navy Top Gun Veteran Who Sold His Car and House to Launch His Dream Business

Episode 16: Super 70s Sports: How a Teacher Turned His Hilarious Hobby Into a Business

Episode 15: Deadliest Catch Captains: Survival of the Craziest

Episode 14: NASA Astronaut: "I Can Assure You That the Earth Is Not Flat"

Episode 13: TV Producer-Turned-Novelist: "I Got Sick of Producing Other People's Dreams"

