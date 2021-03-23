Get A Real Job
Comic Book and Toy Legend Todd McFarlane
He revolutionized the way comics are drawn and the way toys are made. And at 60, he says he's just getting started.
|Episode 57: Comic Book and Toy Legend Todd McFarlane
|Episode 56: How to Stop Your Desk From Killing You
|Episode 55: Comic Book Creator and Black Sands Entertainment President Manuel Godoy
|Episode 54: Rapper Macklemore on His New Golfwear Line and the Power of Plaid
|Episode 53: Will Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub Earn an Extra $1 Million for Appearing on This Podcast?
|Episode 52: Call of Duty League Commissioner Johanna Faries
|Episode 51: Turns Your Kitchen Into Cash With DIshDivvy
|Episode 50: FBI Agent Robin Dreeke on How to Size People Up
|Episode 49: Wondery: Business Movers
|Episode 48: Batmobile Designer and Coloring Book Kingpin Fireball Tim
|Episode 47: Sketch Comedy Group Aunty Donna
|Episode 46: How Olympic Icon Bode Miller MacGyver-ed His Way to a Medal
|Episode 45: He Made 'The Toys That Made Us'
|Episode 44: Santa Claus!
|Episode 43: Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne
|Episode 42: Judy Smith: The Real-Life Olivia Pope Knows How to Handle a Crisis
|Episode 41: The First Human to Travel to the Bottom of Every Ocean
|Episode 40: Dan Aykroyd: The Funny Business of Serious Vodka
|Episode 39: Food Network Star Carla Hall: 'My Career Is Based on a Dare'
|Episode 38: Mastodon Drummer Brann Dailor Is Quite Loud
|Episode 37: Pro Wrestler Cody Rhodes Is Nice!
|Episode 36: Bethenny Frankel: ‘I Had to Learn to Be a Gangster’
|Episode 35: How Suzanne Somers Squeezed a Fortune Out of ThighMaster
|Episode 34: Erin Andrews Is Learning to Be Patient!
|Episode 33: Chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley
|Episode 32: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Turning Zoom Dread on Its Head
|Episode 31: Soledad O'Brien Is Very Busy
|Episode 30: Soccer Legend Abby Wambach
|Episode 29: Shark Week Survival Tip: "Try Not to Act Like Prey"
|Episode 28: Chef Michael Chernow: Meatballs and Mayhem in the Kitchen
