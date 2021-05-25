Podcast / Get A Real Job
Get A Real Job
Inside Nic Cage's Crazy Sci-Fi Martial Arts Cult Classic
A chat with mad genius filmmaker Dimitri Logothetis.
Episode 66: Inside Nic Cage's Crazy Sci-Fi Martial Arts Cult Classic
Episode 65: Comedian Al Madrigal
Episode 64: Michael Strahan
Episode 63: Supercar Superstar Patrick Carone
Episode 62: Indie Movie Legend Lloyd Kaufman Says Make Your Own Damn Movie!
Episode 61: Rob Dyrdek Has His Life Mapped Out to the Minute
Episode 60: How to Be a Barely Legal Moonshiner
Episode 59: What Did Mark Cuban Think of This Shark Tank Winner's 5-Hour Workday Schedule?
Episode 58: Alexis Ohanian Says Working Non-Stop Will Kill Success
Episode 57: Comic Book and Toy Legend Todd McFarlane
Episode 56: How to Stop Your Desk From Killing You
Episode 55: Comic Book Creator and Black Sands Entertainment President Manuel Godoy
Episode 54: Rapper Macklemore on His New Golfwear Line and the Power of Plaid
Episode 53: Will Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub Earn an Extra $1 Million for Appearing on This Podcast?
Episode 52: Call of Duty League Commissioner Johanna Faries
Episode 51: Turns Your Kitchen Into Cash With DIshDivvy
Episode 50: FBI Agent Robin Dreeke on How to Size People Up
Episode 49: Wondery: Business Movers
Episode 48: Batmobile Designer and Coloring Book Kingpin Fireball Tim
Episode 47: Sketch Comedy Group Aunty Donna
Episode 46: How Olympic Icon Bode Miller MacGyver-ed His Way to a Medal
Episode 45: He Made 'The Toys That Made Us'
Episode 44: Santa Claus!
Episode 43: Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne
Episode 42: Judy Smith: The Real-Life Olivia Pope Knows How to Handle a Crisis
Episode 41: The First Human to Travel to the Bottom of Every Ocean
Episode 40: Dan Aykroyd: The Funny Business of Serious Vodka
Episode 39: Food Network Star Carla Hall: 'My Career Is Based on a Dare'
Episode 38: Mastodon Drummer Brann Dailor Is Quite Loud
Episode 37: Pro Wrestler Cody Rhodes Is Nice!

