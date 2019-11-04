My Queue

Green Entrepreneur
Green Entrepreneur
Green Entrepreneur
Al Harrington Wants to Put The CBD in the NBA
Al Harrington is former NBA forward and current Big3 All-star. He’s also founder of the cannabis company, Viola. For many celebrities with cannabis brands, their involvement in the day-to-day business consists of slapping their name on the label and counting their money. Not Big Al. For him, cannabis isn’t just a paycheck -- it’s a passion. The plant healed his beloved grandmother and transformed his career. Now he’s hoping he can spread the message to his fellow athletes.
Episode 1: Al Harrington Wants to Put The CBD in the NBA

