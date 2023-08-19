Grit Rising
A person with true grit has passion and perseverance. No matter the circumstances or past experiences, those with true grit will rise above any obstacle in front of them. Grit Rising is a podcast where Trent Bryson brings on guests who embody the mentality of a person with grit. Trent Bryson, CEO of Bryson, has established success as the leader of one of the leading insurance brokerage and corporate retirement firms in the country. Trent also lectures in Human Resources at LB State and is passionate about creating opportunities for those that historically haven't had an even playing field.