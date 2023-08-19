The Future and Exponential Technologies ft. Nancy Giordano | EP. 13

Join Trent Bryson as he sits down with Nancy Giordano, an Exponential Strategist with an impressive career history at some of the most influential ad agencies in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. For over a decade, Nancy has been the Founder and CEO of Play Big Inc., a strategic inspiration company. Her expertise ranges from A.I. to reinventing the internet, and all of her projects have a key common denominator: transitioning away from outdated business thinking that no longer holds up, to create more sustainable, inclusive, and dynamic solutions for the future. In this episode of Grit Rising, Trent and Nancy dive deep into the emerging intersection of tech, business, and society, covering a range of topics from current events to new ways of thinking about the future. Listen in as they explore how to build a more equitable and inclusive world.