Episode 14: Jess Suchan – Health and Wellness Coach – Building Wellness, Balance, and Intention in Your Life

Episode 7: Deepika Chopra – Optimism Doctor™ – The Science Behind The Law Of Attraction, Mindfulness, Affirmations and More!

Deepika Chopra is an OPTIMISM DOCTOR™ and Visual Imagery Expert. She’s also an all-around interesting person. If you’ve ever felt you need to re-train your brain, this conversation will give you new insight. Chopra talks about using your brain as a tool to optimize your life. She deep dives into the science behind everything including the law of attraction, mindfulness, affirmations, colors, happiness, and manifestation. Additionally, we discuss the benefits of therapy, managing expectations, and so much more.