Episode 14: Jess Suchan – Health and Wellness Coach – Building Wellness, Balance, and Intention in Your Life
Are you eating too much sugar? Yo-yo dieting? Do you want to improve your relationship with food? Then this episode with Health Coach Jessica Suchan is for you. We talk about her experience with orthorexia, which is an eating disorder, accountability, her signature sugar cleanse, exercise, how to have a sensible approach to food, why deprivation isn’t necessary and her own alternative to meditation.