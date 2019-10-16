How Success Happens
Celebrity Chef David Burke On Pushing Yourself To Success
How hard should you push yourself to achieve success? David Burke is one of the biggest names in the culinary world but in getting there he had to put in years worth of 90 hour work weeks and make incredible personal sacrifices. David has changed over the years learning to take better care of himself but we wanted to know if he could have achieved the same success he has if he had always been this way from the beginning.