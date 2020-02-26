Baked by Melissa's, Melissa Ben-Ishay, on Why Getting Fired Changed Her Life
Melissa Ben-Ishay is the founder of Baked by Melissa. When she was let go from her job, she had no idea what to do. But her brother suggested she start baking. Melissa wasn’t sure if her love for baking as a real business opportunity or just a...
BaubleBars Daniella Yacobovsky on How to Fail Your Way to Success
Daniella Yacobovsky the co founder of BaubleBar the go-to online retailer for on-trend jewelry seemed to understand early on that failures she had in her business were just part of the necessary process needed to eventually find success. She built...
Celebrity Chef and Restauranteur Scott Conant on Finding True Happiness In Business
Scott Conant's career in the culinary space has spanned over 30 years, he really has achieved just about everything someone could in one industry. HIs accomplishments have included multiple award winning restaurants, of course Scarpetta and Alto, best...
Celebrity Chef Leah Cohen on Being a Successful Woman in a Male Dominated Industry
Leah Cohen started in the restaurant business way before the #metoo movement. Many people might know her from her wildly successful New York City restaurant Pig and Cow. Or her brand new restaurant Piggyback. Others possibly know her from her...
StyleSeat's Melody McCloskey on Overcoming the Fears of Starting a Billion Dollar Business
Melody Mcloskey founded StyleSeat - the premiere marketplace for beauty and barbering services. It has generated more than $6.5 billion in revenue for its small business customers and powered more than 120 million appointments in 16,000-plus cities...
Montage Hotel Founder Alan Fuerstman's Rise From Doorman to Industry Legend
Alan Fuerstman started his career in the hotel industry as a doorman at a Marriott in New Jersey. He then worked his way up to captain of the bell stand, and then onto major hotels across the country, then helping Steve Wynn at the Bellagio. He then...
Mindy Scheier On Pioneering The Fashion Industry's Adaptable Clothing Market
There are over one billion people globally living with disabilities, but up until a few years ago no one in the fashion industry was making clothes for them. That was until Mindy Scheier started Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that partnered with Tommy...
Marc Merrill On Rising Above Business Disasters To Achieve Unprecedented Success
Marc Merrill is the Co-Founder of Riot Games. Riot created League of Legends, one of the most popular video games of all time. League of Legends World Championship rivals the Super Bowl viewership — with close to 100 million last year. The company...
Danny Meyer On How Customer Experience Has Always Been HIs Secret Sauce
There is a reason we choose to pay $5 for a cup of coffee. The customers aren't paying for the coffee, they are paying for the experience of being at Starbucks. Danny Meyer the famed restauranteur was doing this before the term "experience economy"...
Alexa Von Tobel On Trying To Start A Business In The Middle of The Great Recession
Starting a business at any time can be scary but how about dropping out of school to start a business during the greatest recession in the history of the world? To make a move like that can be downright frightening. Alexa Von Tobel literally left...
Jarrod Moses On Overcoming Age Discrimination To Find Success
Jarrod Moses went from being a college intern at Grey Advertising to becoming its youngest president ever. He was a 30-year-old boss of a major publicly traded company, and regularly faced age discrimination because of it. But it didn’t stop him. He...
General Assembly Founder Jake Schwartz On Overcoming Struggles to Find Success
Jake Schwartz started a company called General Assembly that just sold to the big human resource company Adecco Group for a reported 413 million dollars. After graduating from Yale and thinking he learned all he needed to to succeed in business,...
Fanduel's Lesley Eccles on Finding the True Meaning of Success
Lesley Eccles is the co-founder and former head of marketing of FanDuel, the billion-dollar fantasy sports company. She started it with her husband Nigel in a tiny office in Scotland, and it went on to help change the law about sports betting across...
Randi Zuckerberg Is On A Mission To Even The Playing Field In The Tech Industry
Randi Zuckerberg was one of the first employees at Facebook. She contributed on many fronts in those early days of Facebook, and was responsible for creating the Facebook Live tool that today is used by billions of people. But something nagged at her....
The Co-Founder of Skinnygirl Margarita On Going From Selling Mortgages to Selling Booze
How do you deal with the feeling of not being able to make a difference in a changing industry? David Kanbar is a serial entrepreneur who started a mortgage business which he later sold because he realized he could never make a difference in a...
Buddy "The Cake Boss" Valastro Jr. On Refusing to Fail
You might know him as the Cake Boss from his hit show on TLC or by Buddy the name everyone calls him. Buddy Valastro Jr. is no overnight Hollywood success story. His story is one of hard work going back to the time he started working in his father's...
rewardStyle's Amber Venz Box On Taking Initiative To Create Opportunities
Amber Venz Box is the founder of rewardStyle a business driving over one billion dollars in retail sales by uniting brands, influencers, and consumers. Despite never having any previous connections, contacts or easy ways into the Fashion industry she...
Caroline Hirsch On Finding Success in an Industry Dominated by Men
Caroline Hirsch. Maybe you don't know her name, but you know the people whose careers she launched Chapel, Tracy Morgan, Seinfeld—the list goes on. And she did it at what has become the most famous comedy club in the world, Carolines Comedy Club in...
SoulCycle’s Founder On Building Solid Partnerships
Ruth Zukerman will be the first to tell you that she has faced many struggles with some of her business partners over the years. But Ruth has persevered using lessons from these partnerships and relationships to learn more about herself and in turn...
Celebrity Chef David Burke On Pushing Yourself To Success
How hard should you push yourself to achieve success? David Burke is one of the biggest names in the culinary world but in getting there he had to put in years worth of 90 hour work weeks and make incredible personal sacrifices. David has changed over...
Rent the Runway's Jenny Fleiss On How to Sell Crazy Ideas
How do you sell something that people don’t understand? In 2009, when Jenny co-founded the company Rent the Runway, the business transformed the retail industry by making designer clothing rentals a convenient and accessible luxury experience...
Rachel Shechtman On Merging with Macy's and Innovating the Retail Model
Perpetual pop-up shop Story challenged the retail model when it launched in 2011. But now, since being acquired by Macy's, Story is scaling nationwide--and its founder has even bigger plans for the retail giant.
The 'Batman of Tech' Says Creativity Is the Heart of Entrepreneurship
A chat with Reid Genauer, singer, songwriter and Chief Marketing Officer of Smule, one of the most popular music apps on the planet.
How This Entrepreneur and Kimbal Musk Are Changing the Future of Food
In 2016, Tobias Peggs and Kimbal Musk partnered up to launch Square Roots, a Brooklyn-based urban farm. Farmers grow food in shipping containers by way of controlled microclimates and specialized lighting, aiming to connect communities with fresh,...
How Google's Youngest-Ever Hire Launched an AI Company Backed by Mark Cuban
At age 19, Falon Fatemi became known as Google's youngest-ever hire. She's also the daughter of two immigrant entrepreneurs, and after leaving Google, she founded her own AI company. Backed by Mark Cuban, Node aims to use deep learning to analyze...
When Told It Couldn't Be Done, the Founder of Hint Water Wasn't Afraid to Ask 'Why Not?'
Learn the mindset that helped Kara Goldin turn a simple idea into an empire boasting more than $100 million in sales.
Here's Why Bedding Company Boll and Branch Expanded Into the Hyper-Competitive World of Online Mattresses
Married co-founders Scott and Missy Tannen didn't pay attention to the naysayers.
Surprised by How Customers Were Using His Website, This Entrepreneur Created a Whole New Business
Dusty Stutsman, co-founder of Night Out, on recognizing those great ideas that are staring you right in the face.
How This Farmer Entrepreneur Is Literally Growing Her Profits
Former chef Patty Gentry's love of amazing food led to her buying a farm. And no, she did not see that coming. Thanks to our sponsor: LinkedIn: To get $50 off your first job post visit linkedin.com/hsh
The Meal Kit Company Thrives Because Its Founder Focuses on Defensibility
Ooshma Garg says she and her team at Gobble have puts years of work into each recipe and focus on making its subscribers' lives easier. Thanks to our sponsor: Paychex works with you the way you want to work. Learn more: paychex.com
