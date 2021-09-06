Thomas Tull, Founder of Legendary Entertainment and Tulco, on Pursuing Childhood Passions

Alex Lieberman, Founder of Morning Brew, on Pursuing His Passion Instead of His Plan

Alex Lieberman is the Founder and CEO of Morning Brew. Morning Brew, which was recently acquired by Insider Inc. (formerly Business Insider) is an extremely successful email newsletter where readers can enjoy their business news in an innovative and creative way. The Brew started as a passion project, and when faced with the decision of following a set path in banking, or pursuing his passion in building out the Brew, Alex determined that there was nothing more important than that passion.