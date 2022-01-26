Matt Meeker, Co-Founder of Bark & Meetup.com, on Building an Authentic Business
Matt Meeker is the Executive Chairman and co-founder of Bark (NYSE: BARK.) Bark was launched with BarkBox, a monthly themed subscription of all-natural treats and clever toys. Today, Bark is a subscription commerce company that serves dog parents who are obsessed with their dogs, sending thousands of boxes each month. Prior to Bark Matt co-founded Meetup, a network of local communities that meet offline about shared interests and passions.
Ben Francis, Founder of Gymshark, on Transforming the Fitness Apparel Space
Ben Francis is the Founder and CEO of Gymshark — the first-of-its-kind, British fitness community and apparel brand. Ben founded Gymshark when he was 19, while juggling University and working as a pizza delivery driver. Bootstrapping the brand from his bedroom, Ben found his passion at the intersection of business, IT, and fitness, creating what would become a billion dollar company. In 2020, Gymshark became the second of only two UK brands to achieve Unicorn status with no external funding.
Mariam Naficy, Founder of Minted, on Building a Marketplace of Independent Artists
Mariam Naficy is the Founder and Co-CEO at Minted. Minted is the leading crowd-sourcing design company that holds continuous design competitions. Designers submit work from all over the world and Minted’s community votes to tell the company what to sell. Previously she co-founded the first online cosmetics retailer, Eve.com, which was sold for over $100 million. In this episode we get to hear Mariam’s expertise on entrepreneurship and business strategy.
Special Episode: How Success Happened for Host, Robert Tuchman
In this episode, we turn the mic around. Who’s this host, Rob Tuchman, interviewing the world's most successful entrepreneurs? Well, I’m currently co-founder of Amaze Media Labs. Amaze is one of the fastest growing businesses within the podcast industry. Formerly, I built and sold my two previous businesses around my passions (sports & entertainment.) This week I'll be interviewed by Brett Perlmutter, the producing manager for the How Success podcast, who also does work in the venture space.
Sal Khan, Founder of Khan Academy, on Providing a Free, World-Class Education for Anyone, Anywhere
Sal Khan is the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Sal founded Khan Academy as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2008. Today, Khan Academy’s platform includes more than 70,000 practice problems as well as videos and articles that cover a range of K–12 subjects. Nearly 20 million learners use Khan Academy every month in 190 countries and 51 languages.
Nick Brown, Co-Founder of Imaginary Ventures, on Making Decisive Investments & Career Choices
Nick Brown is Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Imaginary Ventures, a venture capital firm focusing on the consumer, product, and retail enablement sectors. Founded in partnership with Natalie Massenet, founder and former CEO of Net-A-Porter, Imaginary invests in brands, platforms and entrepreneurs that are changing how a new generation of consumers live, eat and shop. Some key investments include Everlane, Reformation, Glossier, SKIMS, FarFetch, Universal Standard, and Daily Harvest.
Ian Schrager, Founder of Studio 54 & Ian Schrager Company, on Trailblazing the Experiential Industry
Roy Heffernan, Partner at The Life is Good Company, on Spreading Optimism
Nick Molnar, Co-Founder of Afterpay, on being a Life-Long Entrepreneur
Nick Molnar is co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Afterpay, the leading retail installment payments innovator, recently acquired by Square for $39 billion. Nick’s vision for Afterpay was to create a global payment solution that would allow consumers to pay for items in four interest-free installments. As a millennial himself, he recognized that this generation has an aversion to credit cards because they can lead to compounding debt.
Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group, on Building Creator-Driven Brands
Sean Moriarty is the CEO of Leaf Group. Leaf Group is a media company that operates online brands and marketplace brands. The Leaf Group portfolio has e-commerce platforms like Society6 and Saatchi Art and publishing platforms such as Well+Good and Hunker. As the former CEO of Ticketmaster, Sean has a unique perspective on blending content and commerce. He was recently recognized as one of the “50 Best CEO’s for Women” and one of the “50 Best CEO’s for Diversity.”
Kenny Dichter, Founder of Wheels Up, on Dreaming Big
Mike Steib, CEO of Artsy, on Being the CEO of Your Own Career
Mike Steib is the CEO of Artsy, the leading global marketplace for buying and selling art by the world's leading artists. Artsy connects 4,000+ galleries, auction houses, art fairs, and institutions from 100+ countries with more than 2 million global art collectors and art lovers from 190+ countries. Previously, Mike was the CEO of XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO), parent company of The Knot. Tune into this week's episode to learn about Mike and his viewpoint on where the art business is headed!
Joe Ariel Founder & CEO of Goldbelly on Transporting Your Taste Buds
Maria Shriver & Patrick Schwarzenegger, Co-Founders of MOSH, on being Intentional about Brain Health
The mother son duo of Maria Shriver & Patrick Schwarzenegger are the Co-Founders of Mosh. Mosh is a new and revolutionary company that focuses on products that improve brain health.
Vasu Kulkarni, Founder of Krossover & Courtside Ventures, on Being a Pioneer in Sports Analytics
Todd Gerber discusses the incredible work that both he and the Adobe doing as they continue to lead the way in bridging the gap between technology and art. Today's bonus episode is brought to you by Adobe Document Cloud, providing the world’s leading PDF and electronic signature solutions so you can turn manual document processes into efficient digital ones. Learn more about the research discussed in this episode at adobe.ly/futureoftime.
Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO of Parachute, on Building a Brand that Makes a House a Home
Jamie Siminoff, Founder of Ring, on Creating a Ring of Security Around Millions of Neighborhoods
Jamie Siminoff is the CEO and founder of Ring, the world's first Wi-Fi video doorbell. Since Ring’s launch in 2013, Ring has helped millions of neighbors create a Ring of Security around their homes and has made an impact on thousands of neighborhood incidents. In 2018, Amazon acquired Ring for a sum estimated to be over $1 billion, and with the support of Amazon, Jamie and Ring continue to innovate and remain at the cutting edge of home security.
Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody, on the Next Evolution of Health & Wellness
Benjamin Nazarian is the CEO of Therabody, the creator of the Theragun. Under his leadership, Therabody evolved from a single device, which pioneered the percussive therapy category - into an ecosystem of products and solutions that help people perform better, recover faster, and manage pain as an alternative to traditional medicine.
Nate Faust, Founder of Olive and Jet.com, on the Future of Online Shopping & Delivery
Nate Faust is the Founder of Olive, a first of its kind shopping site with a mission to reduce waste from online shopping. Olive consolidates a shopper's orders from multiple retailers into one delivery, with the package arriving in a reusable tote without any cardboard/plastic. Nate previously co-founded Jet.com before selling it to Walmart for $3.3B, the largest US e-commerce acquisition to date at the time.
Aly Orady, Founder of Tonal, on Sculpting the Future of the Fitness Industry
Aly Orady is the founder of Tonal, the piece of gym equipment, revolutionizing strength training. Aly began his career in supercomputing, but found himself unhappy and overweight, so he quit his job to get healthy. The key to his success was strength training. However, there was never enough time to get to a gym or enough space for weights at home. Thus, he conceptualized swapping metal weights and gravity for electromagnetic resistance and created Tonal, now valued at $1.6B!
Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation
Asahi Pompey is Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Asahi leads Goldman Sachs’ community engagement programs: 10,000 Small Businesses, 10,000 Women, One Million Black Women, Goldman Sachs Gives and Community TeamWorks. Despite a storied career Asahi has quite humble beginnings growing up as an immigrant. While her family didn’t have a lot, she had a support system with rich values. Tune into this episode for her phenomenal story and journey.
Andy Holloway, Co-Founder & Co-Host of The Fantasy Footballers, on Growing an Organic Audience
Andy Holloway is the co-hosts and co-founder of The Fantasy Footballers Podcast. The podcast is the leader in the industry, with a bigger audience than the fantasy shows from ESPN, CBS, NFL and Yahoo!. The Ballers are regularly the No. 1 sports podcast leading into and during the NFL season with an audience numbering in the multi-millions. Tune into this week's episode to find out how to build a massive podcast following.
Jon Levy, Author of “The Art & Science of Cultivating Influence,” on Trust and Sense of Belonging
Jon Levy is a behavioral scientist best known for his work in human connection, trust and influence. He’s the Author of the newly released NYT Best seller, You’re Invited: The Art & Science of Cultivating Influence, in it Levy explores how our ability to impact anything from longevity, and business, to social causes are a byproduct of our relationships, trust and a sense of belonging. More than a decade ago, Jon founded The Influencers Dinner, a secret dining experience for industry leaders.
Rodney Williams, CEO of Belvedere Vodka, on Running a Brand Greater than Himself
Rodney Williams is the CEO of Belvedere Vodka. He is responsible for the development, growth, and business vision for the company. In this week's episode, Williams talks about leading the charge in the global rollout of “Made With Nature,” Belvedere’s first brand platform that was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, rooted in its all-natural philosophy. Williams also details Belvedere's origins, ingredients, and craft in order to understand the unique taste and character of the product.
Robert Christiansen, Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Disrupting Through Data
Robert Christiansen is a VP in the CTO office at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a serial entrepreneur. He brings his innovative mindset to help shape company strategy and build relationships with global clients and partners. Hear firsthand his experience with starting a business and how being data-centered can solve the largest of challenges. Learn how AI and Machine Learning can make a positive, sustainable impact in everyday life - from hospitals to manufacturing.
Monica Royer, Founder of Monica+Andy, on Success as an Entrepreneur & Mom
After her daughter was born, Monica Royer began to look for quality, organic baby clothes and a company that was willing to work with moms. Realizing a hole in the market, she decided to create her own brand by founding Monica+Andy. Monica+Andy aspires to be the most thoughtful children's apparel brand on the market. All of their products and services are designed and approved by moms, for moms, in order to ensure they're up to the best standards for kids.
Stacy Madison, Founder of Stacy’s Pita Chips & BeBOLD bars, on Doing What She Loves
Stacy Madison is the Founder of Stacy’s Pita Chips. In this episode we learn all about the story of how this company rose to the top. After its massive success, Stacy sold her pita chip company to Pepsi. Stacy went on to launch her own Juice Bar where the homemade energy bars were such a hit that they have become her latest venture. BeBOLD bars contain a few high end, simple ingredients where nothing is processed: just mixed, pressed, and packed.
Jeff Immelt, Former CEO of GE, on Leading with Integrity in the Face of Uncertainty
Jeff Immelt is the former CEO of GE. He has been named one of the “World’s Best CEOs” three times by Barron’s. During his tenure, GE was named “America’s Most Admired Company” by Fortune magazine and one of “The World’s Most Respected Companies” in polls by Barron’s and the Financial Times. Today, Jeff is a Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates, a global VC and PE firm. He is also the author of HOT SEAT, a memoir of leadership in times of crisis.
Lisa Skeete Tatum, Founder of Landit, on Diverse High-Potential Talent in the Workplace
Lisa Skeete Tatum is founder and CEO of Landit, a personalized career pathing platform which increases the success and engagement of women and diverse groups in the workplace. The platform offers a solution that enables companies to attract, develop, and retain diverse talent. Lisa is on numerous boards including: Stryker Corporation, Union Square Hospitality Group, USHG Acquisition Corp, Cornell University Board of Trustees, and the Harvard Business School Board of Dean’s Advisors.
