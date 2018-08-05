Marketing School
How to Make a Professional Podcast | Ep. #444
In Episode #444, Eric and Neil discuss how to make a professional podcast. Tune in to learn what Eric and Neil use to create their own podcast. They’ll break down their processes and tell you how they can remain hands-off, yet still maintain the highest quality of podcasts. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Make a Professional Podcast 00:37 – Eric and Neil record their podcast at The Network Studio in LA, which is a professional studio 00:52 – The best podcasts around have the best audio quality 01:07 – If you can have professional audio quality, you set yourself above what others are doing 01:13 – Make sure to edit your fillers to make it sound more professional 01:39 – Eric and Neil hires writers to create show notes based on the podcast which are pushed to WordPress and iTunes 01:55 – Good hosting is important for podcasting and Eric and Neil use Libsyn which will publish to different channels automatically 02:20 – Use a player for your website that won’t require you to go to iTunes 02:23 – Smart Podcast Player by Smart Passive Income is a good tool 02:40 – For starters, you can use Skype for interviews and record it with ECamm Recorder 02:52 – Upload your recorded files to Dropbox and you have your people work on them from there 03:11 – You have to hire a great team that will enable you to be hands-off 03:37 – Eric and Neil might try Zencastr which is a web app that can record conversation 04:02 – Make sure you have a good mic 04:30 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:43 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 04:48 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Prioritize the quality of your audio, it will drive listeners to your podcast. Hire a great team who will work on the post-production of your podcast. Not everyone has access to iTunes so have a player on your website that will work on all devices. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu