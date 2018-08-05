Marketing School
How to Use Google Trends to Improve Your SEO | Ep. #443
In Episode #443, Eric and Neil discuss how to use Google Trends to improve your SEO. Tune in to learn how Google Trends can give you an edge with your content. From seeing what’s currently trending online to discovering what pops up when you search your keywords, Google Trends gives you a picture of how you can improve your game. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Use Google Trends to Improve Your SEO 00:35 – Search for keywords that you are ranking for and Google Trends will give you additional ideas 00:58 – Google Trends will tell you what’s currently hot and integrate that content onto your website 01:25 – Eric is currently interested with cryptocurrency and he knows which keywords he needs to include in his writing 02:00 – Search for your brand on Google Trends to give you a better idea about whether or not you need to work on your branding 02:20 – Google Trends is free and easy to use 02:35 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 02:44 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 02:48 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Search your keywords to get additional ideas for your content. Find the trending topics and try to integrate them into your posts. Find out how your brand is performing by utilizing Google Trends. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu