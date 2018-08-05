Marketing School
How to Create a Landing Page | Ep. #442
In Episode #442, Eric and Neil discuss how to create a landing page. Tune in to learn the tools that you can use to create a stunning landing page, and, if you need it, where you can find inspiration to make your landing page stand out! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Create a Landing Page 00:35 – Leadpages has a drag-and-drop builder, built-in themes and WordPress plugin that makes it easier for you to create your landing page 01:00 – Unbounce is affordable and they have other tools offered for free 01:20 – Creating a landing page doesn't mean that it will work, you HAVE to test it! 01:40 – You can get landing page inspiration from Land-book, Dribbble and Behance 02:11 – You can also hire someone to create the landing page for you 3 Key Points: With the online resources we have today, it is now easier than ever to create your own landing page. Consistently test your landing page to see if it's converting or not. If you have the budget, you can also hire people to create a landing page for you.