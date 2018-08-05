Marketing School
How to Avoid Over-Servicing Clients | Ep. #441
In Episode #441, Eric and Neil discuss how to avoid over-servicing clients. Tune in to learn what the Zero Dollar Charge Order is, the value of doing exactly what's stated in your contract, and how to prevent being taken advantage of by your clients. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Avoid Over-Servicing Clients 00:47 – Eric uses Hubstaff, which is a time tracking tool 01:00 – It's important to internally track time in a company 01:15 – You don't have to charge per hour, but audit your time wisely 01:38 – Follow what's in the contract 01:44 – Learn how to say "no" if it's not in the contract 02:07 – Eric hired The Smart Agency Podcast's Jason Swenk 02:20 – He created the tactic called "Zero Dollar Charge Order" 02:27 – You send an invoice for zero dollars that states the services you gave for free 03:35 – If you have to charge for it, charge for it 3 Key Points: Track your time internally as a way of accountability. Stick to the contract—learn to say "no" to additional work that's being offered by your client. Don't be afraid to charge if you need or have to.