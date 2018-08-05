Marketing School
7 Ways to Keep Potential Clients Engaged During Business Pitches | Ep. #440
In Episode #440, Eric and Neil discuss seven ways to keep potential clients engaged during business pitches. Tune in to learn the value of being honest, using story, and ensuring that your clients are the ones doing most of the talking to increase their level of engagement. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Ways to Keep Potential Clients Engaged During Business Pitches 00:34 – First, make sure that you go above and beyond in preparing for the meeting 01:00 – Make the client feel good about the whole experience 01:11 – Second, utilize storytelling in a way that gets people engaged and hooked 01:29 – Instead of talking about yourself, talk about the client and asks the right questions 01:43 – Fourth, be honest 02:12 – Fifth, show your clients what you can do for them via a conversation 02:44 – Eric uses UberConference; your client should be talking 70% of the time 03:01 – Pay attention to the other person and respond/act according to their reactions 03:24 – Seventh, have something visual; Eric uses Zoom for his presentations 04:10 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:23 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 04:28 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Prepare for the meeting—make sure your potential clients have an unforgettable experience. Make your client talk—asks the right questions and respond to their reactions. Create visuals to enhance the experience. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu