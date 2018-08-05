Marketing School
What Are the Major Differences Between PPC Ads on Mobile and Desktop? | Ep. #439
In Episode #439, Eric and Neil discuss the major differences between PPC ads on mobile and desktop. Tune in to learn what you need to consider when creating a well-executed ad and the value of testing the experience on every single device. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Are the Major Differences Between PPC Ads on Mobile and Desktop? 00:37 – You get less text in mobile because of its limitations 00:50 – Mobile costs are cheaper 01:15 – You'll see less snippets or other information with mobile ads 01:35 – When you're doing mobile-based ads, you need to fine-tune your landing page depending on the device 02:07 – "You have to tailor for experience" 02:18 – Have a responsive design and test how it looks on different devices 3 Key Points: When creating ads, consider the devices that your customers use often. Test the ads on EVERY device to fine-tune the experience. Keep in mind the limitations in place with mobile ads, especially when it comes to your text.