Marketing School
How to Improve Brand Loyalty | Ep. #438
In Episode #438, Eric and Neil discuss how to improve brand quality. Tune in to learn how you can effectively boost the quality of your brand, make people talk about you, and what you need to be doing to increase customer loyalty. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Improve Brand Loyalty 00:38 – Amazon Prime's two-day shipping policy initially scared their investors, but it became successful in the end 01:11 – "Go above and beyond to help customers" 01:28 – When people post on social media and tag your business, make sure to reply 01:40 – When people know that you're responsive, they tend to be more loyal to you 01:53 – Eric helps their clients get additional exposure which is already above and beyond their services—this creates loyalty 02:05 – Eric connects and builds relationships with people 02:32 – "Just care about people" 02:42 – Think of the big brands who go above and beyond to help you 03:21 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: In the end, just care for people and help out as much as you can. Respond to your followers, clients, customers—the more responsive, the more they tend to be loyal to you. Learn from the big brands and what they do to cater to their customers.