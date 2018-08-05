Marketing School
How to Create an Irresistible Product or Service Guarantee | Ep. #437
In Episode #437, Eric and Neil discuss how to create an irresistible product or service guarantee. Tune in to learn what some of the big brands are doing to provide top-notch service guarantees and how you can effectively implement your own. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Create an Irresistible Product or Service Guarantee 00:38 – The baseline is to have a 30-day money back guarantee 00:55 – One of the craziest ideas Neil has heard of is having double money back guarantee 01:22 – With Nordstrom and Zappos, you can return an item as long as you have a receipt 02:27 – Amazon is committed to giving the best customer service 02:37 – Eric bought a TV from them that wasn't in the best condition when it arrived; Amazon sent a new one without asking for the first TV back 03:06 – Your guarantee should reflect the quality of your product or service 3 Key Points: A 30-day money back guarantee is the baseline for all guarantees. If you have an awesome guarantee, it should reflect the quality of product/service that you have. Some tend to abuse guarantees, so you must trust in your product or service quality.