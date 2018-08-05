Marketing School
Is TV Advertising Really Worth It? | Ep. #436
In Episode #436, Eric and Neil discuss if TV advertising is really worth it. Tune in to learn whether or not TV ads is worth your investment OR if it’s more advantageous for you to utilize digital ads. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Is TV Advertising Really Worth It? 00:37 – Neil was in Canada with a friend who was working with TV ads 00:57 – Neil’s friend told him that the ROI increases from 20-50% every time they run a TV ad 01:30 – Eric shares about the Trivago ad all over the TV 02:12 – The effectiveness of your ad will still depend on your target demographic 02:25 – Do your market research and planning before implementing a TV ad 02:52 – If you have the money, you can consider a TV ad 03:07 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:22 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:25 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: TV advertising still works and IS worth it—if it fits your budget, of course. Understand your demographics before getting deep into a specific ad platform. For startups, YouTube and LinkedIn ads are some of the alternatives to TV ads. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu