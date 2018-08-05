Marketing School
How to Own Negative Social Media Comments | Ep. #435
In Episode #435, Eric and Neil discuss how to own negative social media comments. Tune in to know just how Eric and Neil handle the criticism and why it helped them improve and grow as professionals in the long run! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Own Negative Social Media Comments 00:36 – Neil learned to just ignore negative comments 00:55 – Eric ends up helping out the negative commenter 02:04 – Some feedback is good feedback that can help you improve 02:27 – “When people give you negative feedback, embrace them” 03:00 – In the long run, it may influence how you change 03:05 – Feedback helps you grow 03:20 – Eric shares about a YouTuber who responds to feedback 03;49 – Don’t take the feedback personally 04:28 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:42 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 04:48 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Negative comments will get to you at first, but you’ll learn to ignore them. Take any feedback as constructive criticism that can help you reflect and improve your craft. Don’t take negative comments personally, always see the positive in them. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu